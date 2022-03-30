My husband and I love Disney World so much that we built a house exactly 15 minutes from the parks

Disney World is one of my favorite places, so I wanted to live close to it. Stephanie Machado

My husband and I were going to Disney World monthly, so we decided to build our house nearby.

We rented a place nearby for a year first to make sure we liked the area.

We also got married at Disney and now I can watch the park's fireworks from our neighborhood.

I always dreamed of living near Disney World, so when my husband and I moved in together, we built our house 15 minutes away.

Now I can watch the Magic Kingdom fireworks from the comfort of my neighborhood every night. And with our frequent visits to the parks, I wouldn't want it any other way.

After going to the parks monthly, we knew it was time to move to Orlando

Before we moved in together, my boyfriend (now husband) and I were traveling to Disney World multiple times a month — I guess you could call us Disney adults.

So when we took that next step, we packed up everything we owned and moved to Orlando instead of staying in our hometown.

For the first year, we just rented an apartment in Celebration, Florida, a tiny town near the Disney parks, to make sure we liked living in the Disney bubble.

But we quickly decided we wanted to plant more permanent roots, so we began our research. Some of our top recommendations for nearby residential areas include Windermere, Winter Garden, Horizon West, and Gotha.

Eventually, we had a custom home built right behind Magic Kingdom because it was most important for us to be no more than 15 minutes from the theme park.

Disney World is a huge part of our love story — we even got engaged and married there

We love sharing our experiences at the parks with other couples. Stephanie Machado

Disney is a big part of our story as a couple, and I wouldn't trade a second of it.

After our home was built, I got my dream proposal at California Grill in the Contemporary Resort during the Magic Kingdom fireworks.

It only made sense for us to also plan a Disney wedding. My husband and I got married at the Four Seasons Orlando on Disney property, and Mickey Mouse himself attended.

I know some people say Disney is just for kids, and we've gotten a lot of flack throughout the years for our love of the parks. But we've also made beautiful connections there.

It's so much more than a theme park to us — it's a place filled with nostalgic memories, delicious food, and immersive experiences.

