Husband’s lucky mistake pays off with big lottery prize for Northern Kentucky woman

A fortunate mistake helped a Northern Kentucky couple earn a five-figure check through the state lottery.

Tanya Hammonds of Newport asked her husband to pick up some scratch-off lottery tickets during a trip to a Circle K store in November, according to a Friday release. The tickets he brought home were not the game Tanya wanted, but instead one option to the right in the machine: a $50,000 Ca$h scratch-off ticket containing the coveted top prize.

“Before I scratched the numbers, I scratched off the barcode and scanned it,” Hammonds told Kentucky Lottery officials. “I saw $50,000, and I thought the app was malfunctioning.”

Hammonds uncovered a winning number on all of her ticket’s 30 spots. According to lottery officials, she was so excited she immediately sent a picture of the winning ticket to her mother before claiming the prize at the Kentucky Lottery’s headquarters a few days later.

All in all, Hammonds and her husband walked away with a check for $35,750 after paying taxes. The Circle K in Newport earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game $50,000 Ca$h tasks players with removing the scratch-off material from the play area, uncovering numbers that can match pre-determined winning numbers and additional symbols. The instant-win game offers prizes starting at $30 with additional bonuses and multipliers available through chance.

According to the Kentucky Lottery’s game rules, only 50 tickets with the $50,000 prize are expected in each batch of 1,080,000 ordered tickets. The actual number of winners, the actual prize fund, the actual percentage payout and the actual odds of winning may vary.

