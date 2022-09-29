Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce

The husband of controversial Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed for divorce Wednesday on grounds their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Perry Greene, who married the politician and far-right conspiracy theorist, is also asking to seal the divorce proceedings, “because the parties’ significant privacy interest in sealing the records outweighs the public’s minuscule interest in access to said records,” court documents show.

According to the divorce petition filed in the Georgia Superior Court of Floyd County, Greene and his wife, 48, had already separated.

The couple were married in 1995, while they were both studying at the University of Georgia, court documents show.

"Sensitive personal and financial information” will likely be revealed throughout the case, according to the filing, “which would negatively impact the parties’ privacy interests.”

Greene could not immediately be reached for comment by USA TODAY.

“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it,” she said in a statement released to Fox News. “Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children."

Her husband released this statement:

"Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom. Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship."

Greene first grew in notoriety after promoting QAnon conspiracy theories She has since spent her first term without committee assignments, feuding with colleagues and refuting any ties to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Earlier this month Greene's campaign did not respond to USA TODAY requests for an interview or comment.

