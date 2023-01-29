Husband of Mass. mom accused of strangling 3 young children details 'shock and pain'

The husband of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three young children to death, is asking people to forgive her.

"The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless," Patrick Clancy said in a statement posted by GoFundMe organizer Matthew Glaser.

"I want to share some thoughts about Lindsay. She’s recently been portrayed largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was. Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life," the statement read.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is under police custody in a Boston hospital, Boston 25 News reports. She has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to an arrest warrant.

MASSACHUSETTS MOM LINDSAY CLANCY ARREST WARRANT REVEALS EIGHT COUNTS FOR ALLEGEDLY STRANGLING KIDS

Lindsay Marie Clancy and family

There was speculation based on recent Facebook posts that Lindsay suffered from postpartum depression.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The children were found "unconscious with obvious signs of trauma" in the Clancys' Duxbury home after Patrick called 911 on the evening of Jan. 24 to report his wife's attempted suicide.

TWO CHILDREN FOUND DEAD IN MASSACHUSETTS HOME, WOMAN AND INFANT HOSPITALIZED

Lindsay Marie Clancy and baby

Their names were 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and infant Callan, who were reported in media outlets as being between seven and eight months old.

The elder children were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The infant was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Lindsay Marie Clancy family

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace," Patrick wrote.

Fox News' Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.