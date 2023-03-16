Husband of Microsoft executive’s ex-wife is charged with his murder on Florida roadside

The husband of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife has been arrested and charged in connection with his murder by the side of a Florida road.

Mario Fernandez Saldana, 34, was arrested in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thursday, according to State Attorney Melissa Nelson and Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith.

Mr Fernandez Saldana is the husband of Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez.

Officials say he has been charged with first-degree murder with a weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

Bridegan was fatally shot in February 20222 as he tried to move a tire out of a quiet road as his toddler daughter sat in the car.

The arrest of Mr Fernandez Saldana comes months after the arrest of his tenant Henry Tenon, 61, who prosecutors say was the gunman and pulled the trigger in the killing.

State Attorney Nelson told reporters that Tenon has now pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges.

“Henry Tenon has admitted that he was the shooter,” Ms Nelson said on Thursday.

Jared Bridegan was dropping his eldest twins off at his ex-wife’s home when he was murdered (Courtesy of Bridegan family)

According to Mr Fernandea Saldana’s arrest warrant, bank records show that he hand-wrote Mr Tenon three checks.

Prosecutors also say that “phone records show that Tenon and Fernandez had 35 phone contacts in February, 30 contacts in March and five to nine contacts in May and June, 2022.”

Bridegan, 33, was shot several times at close range in the Sanctuary neighbourhood after leaving the home of his ex-wife in Jacksonville Beach.

An old booking photo of Henry Tenon, now 61, who has been charged with second-degree murder connected to the 2022 death of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach, Florida (Florida Department of Corrections)

The toddler, one of two daughters he shared with his ex-wife, was unharmed during the attack and was found still in her car seat by a passer-by.

“The totality of evidence establishes that Fernandez Saldana was a principal to Bridegan’s murder and that Fernandez Saldana solicited, conspired with, and assisted others involved in Bridegan’s murder,” the affidavit states.

His widow told reporters that she felt some relief her late husband’s killers were behind bars.

Jared Bridegan, with his wife Kirsten, was shot dead in Jacksonville Beach on 16 February (Courtesy of Bridegan family)

“We have fought hard for the truth, and the world now knows what we’ve known all along – that Jared truly was an innocent victim,” Kirsten Bridegan said at the news conference.

“We’re here today feeling many emotions. We have great relief knowing that two of the people behind my husband’s murders are now behind bars. and are no longer a threat to her family. We’re also still angry, angry that they were walking free.”