Husband in midst of divorce repeatedly rams dump truck into wife’s home, CA cops say

A man going through a divorce repeatedly rammed a dump truck into his estranged wife’s Los Angeles home, according to video posted on TikTok by a neighbor.

In the video, people can be heard screaming as the dump truck slams into the front of the house. The truck also crashes into multiple parked cars and pushes one up into the front yard of the home.

“What is he doing?” one person shouts in the video, which has been played more than 4.2 million times.

#fyp #emergency #dobetter ♬ original sound - jj @ja.m43 watch out for ron. my neighbor goes crazy, took almost 30 mins for the coos to come when we live less than a mile away. this is right after he came and tore up the front yard with his impala. all cause his ex wife wouldnt take him back. only one cop car came after our first call under the assumption he was drunk driving, and that was the only car that came eveb after multiple calls from other neighbors. someone could have been seriously hurt and the lack of urgency from the ppl who are supposed to make us feel safe is terrible. raise awareness for emergencies in all neighborhoods. #rongonwild

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Westmont, a community in southern Los Angeles, a sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told McClatchy News.

The husband and wife previously shared the home but had recently had a falling out, he said. The woman previously requested to file a restraining order against her husband at the sheriff’s office, but it hadn’t been served yet. When the man learned that a restraining order was going to be served, he “lost his mind,” the sergeant said.

Earlier in the day, the man drove to the woman’s home in a white Impala and destroyed the front yard, he said. He then returned with the dump truck, which he owns for his private business, and repeatedly slammed into the house, causing damage to its front, the sergeant said.

No one was injured.

The woman told CBS Los Angeles that she feared for her life.

Story continues

“A man who’s under that kind of rage, who’s to say what he might do?” she told the outlet. “He was trying to kill me. He really was.”

Deputies are still looking for the man, who they say is in his 60s. He could face charges including vandalism and making criminal threats, the sergeant said.

14-year-old shot his teen girlfriend in ‘fit of rage’ over breakup, Wisconsin cops say

Kids didn’t do chores to stepdad’s standards so he left them with bruises, NC cops say

Shootout between boyfriend and ex leaves woman dead, daughter shot, Florida cops say