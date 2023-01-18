Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe to be arraigned on murder charge

The husband of Ana Walshe, a mother of three who vanished earlier this month, is slated to face a judge Wednesday after Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for him in connection with his wife’s death.

Brian Walshe, 47, is slated to be arraigned as early as 9 a.m. Wednesday in Quincy District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 39-year-old Ana Walshe, Morrissey said in a video release. Law enforcement sources told Boston 25 News that Walshe will also be charged with improper transport of a body.

He has been housed at the Norfolk County House of Correction since pleading not guilty last week to charges he misled law enforcement officials who have been working tirelessly to track down the whereabouts of his wife.

Evidence in support of the murder charge “will likely be disclosed” at Brian Walshe’s arraignment, Morrissey said. Ana Walshe has been missing from Cohasset since on or about New Year’s Day.

Ana spent New Year’s Eve with her husband and three kids at their Cohasset home. She was supposed to go to Logan Airport early New Year’s Day around 4:30 a.m. to head to her second residence in Washington D.C., where she spent weekdays working as a regional general manager for the real estate company Tishman Speyer.

Police said Brian first told investigators that she potentially took a rideshare service to Logan. However, police never found any evidence that she made it to the airport and her cellphone, credit, and debit cards had been inactive since her disappearance.

Cohasset police and state police combed the woods around the Walshe’s home on Jan. 6 and later returned with a search warrant for inside the home less than 48 hours later. Prosecutors say that search led to the discovery of a blood-covered knife in the basement of the home.

Before Ana was reported missing by Brian, investigators say he was seen on video at the Home Depot in Rockland wearing a black surgical mask, and blue surgical gloves making a cash transaction. He is said to have purchased a tarp, mops, tape, and other cleaning supplies.

Subsequent clues uncovered by investigators led them to the North Shore, where a hacksaw and a blood-covered rug was found at a transfer station in Peabody.

The murder charge comes years after Ana Walshe told police in Washington D.C. that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her.

Local authorities on Tuesday also released a pair of booking photos of Brian Walshe that were taken at the Lynn Police Department after federal agents raided his home back in May 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

