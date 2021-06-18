Husband of missing Colorado woman is charged with murder

The husband of a Colorado woman who disappeared two years ago is now accused of killing her.

Dane Kallungi, 38, was booked Thursday in the Bernalillo County, New Mexico, Jail on a charge of first-degree murder, records show.

His wife, Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, has not been heard from or seen since March 2019. She was 26 at the time she vanished.

IMAGE: Jepsy Amaga Kallungi (via KOAA-TV)
Her mother, Margie Amaga, previously told NBC affiliate KOAA of Colorado Springs that her son-in-law said that the last time he saw Kallungi, he believed she was preparing to travel to the Philippines, Mexico or Chicago to visit friends.

Colorado Springs police began searching for her after receiving a call on April 4 to check on her welfare.

In an update on Twitter, police said Kallungi's husband had been taken into custody. No further details were provided and a police department spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Kallungi had moved to the United States from the Philippines in 2017 and married her husband in July of that year after meeting him online, Amaga told the KOAA.

