Husband of Missing Connecticut Mom Jennifer Dulos Arrested on Murder Charge: Attorney

Seven months after Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her children off at school, her estranged husband has been charged with her murder, his attorney said on Tuesday.

Fotis Dulos, 52, was taken into custody by Connecticut State Police after several police vehicles swarmed his Farmington home at about 11 a.m. His lawyer, Norm Pattis, reportedly said Dulos has been charged with murder and his bond was set at $6 million.

“Justice!” the New Canaan Police tweeted on Tuesday.

Pattis told reporters Tuesday he arrived at his client’s house about 10 minutes ahead of state police, and while he is not surprised by the new charges, he welcomes “this fight because we think we will win it.” The lawyer also said two other arrests are being carried out in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

“In fact, we are confident we will. And now we won’t have to speculate what it will look like,” the lawyer said, adding that Dulos “contends that he was not involved, and I think the evidence won’t show he was.”

On May 24, Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen dropping off her five kids at school. Authorities later found her car abandoned on a New Canaan road. In an arrest warrant application, investigators alleged the 52-year-old luxury home builder was “lying in wait” at his estranged wife’s New Canaan home the day she vanished.

Authorities say the mother of five was the victim of a “serious physical assault,” and that “multiple stains” that “tested positive for human blood” were found on the floor and in a car inside her garage.

One arrest warrant alleged that Dulos and his former live-in girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, dumped several trash bags with bloody items. Evidence at the house also suggested there were “attempts to clean the crime scene,” authorities said. Troconis, 44, later told authorities Dulos and his wife were in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody battle over the children at the time she went missing.

Despite initially telling police that she and her boyfriend shared a shower the morning of the murder, Troconis later recanted and said she did not see Dulos that morning. The 44-year-old also told investigators Dulos borrowed a truck from one of his employees just before his wife’s disappearance.

Troconis added she believed he had the truck washed because “Jennifer at some point was in there,” police said.

Dulos and Troconis, have previously pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. They were free on bail on separate $500,000 bonds.

In a July interview with NBC 4 New York, Dulos vehemently denied his involvement in his estranged wife’s death.

“I know what I’ve done, I know what I haven’t done,” Dulos said at the time. “I have to stand and fight and hope the truth is going to come out.”

