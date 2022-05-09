Husband of missing Cordova woman Taquila Hayes set to appear in court

The husband of a missing Cordova woman is set to appear in court Monday morning for a hearing.

Taquila Hayes, 41, went missing in 2019, and her body has yet to be found.

MORE: A year later, authorities are still looking for Taquila Hayes’ body

In September of that year, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they had no reason to believe she was alive and well.

In February 2021, her husband, Carl Hayes, 43, was indicted for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Officials said he told them the couple had separated due to infidelity.

Carl Hayes told a detectives his wife left their home with a friend and quit her nursing job at Methodist North.

He also admitted that since her disappearance, he accessed her cell phone, switched the SIM card and impersonated his wife in communications with others.

Police said he also admitted to throwing away his wife’s belongings.

In August 2019, Taquila Hayes’ family told FOX13 her death had been confirmed, although investigators told FOX13 they did not tell the family she was dead.

MORE: Arraignment date reset for husband of missing woman Taquila Hayes

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: