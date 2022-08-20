Husband of missing lawyer denied bond for stalking children’s mother

A Fulton County judge denied bond Friday on an aggravated stalking charge for a man who was acquitted last week of stalking in another county.

That same man is also a person of interest in a missing-person case.

Xavier Breland Jr.’s attorney, Bryan Howard, noted that the new warrant his client appeared on Saturday involved allegations from 2020.

It was brought just days after his acquittal last week in a similar case in Coweta County.

Both cases involved one woman, Brittany Lusk, but police believe Breland also played a role in a missing-person case involving another.

“I found a tracking device on the underside of my car on December 22nd of 2020 after trying to figure out how I was located,” Lusk said.

Lusk said she turned the tracker in to Atlanta police.

“It was honestly unthinkable and unimaginable that something like this could happen,” Lusk told Channel 2′s Mark Winne.

The same tracker is described in documents for a new aggravated stalking charge against Breland, with whom she has two children.

A different tracker than the one found in a stuffed animal that was the focus of a Coweta County aggravated stalking case in which Xavier Breland Jr. was found not-guilty just days ago in which Brittany Lusk had also been the alleged victim.

The Fulton County stalking warrant is dated Aug. 17, 2022, just days after Channel 2 Action News learned of the Coweta County acquittal.

A document seems to suggest that to the best of an Atlanta police department officer’s knowledge, Breland placed a tracker on Brittany Lusk’s vehicle, which was in violation of a temporary protective order. A court order revealed the tracker was purchased by Breland.

Howard told us his client is not guilty of aggravated stalking in this latest case, he was in court on Saturday.

Howard says that because the same facts involved in this Fulton case were brought up by the prosecution in the Coweta case, for which Breland was acquitted last week, he will argue to a judge that double jeopardy should prevent Breland from going to trial in this new Fulton County case.

The Fulton County Attorney’s office said it disagrees about double jeopardy and a Fulton County jury deserves to hear this case.

Channel 2 Action News has been tracking developments surrounding Breland because of his involvement in a missing-person case involving another woman.

Johns Creek police Lieutenant Debra Coble said Breland is still a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, attorney Ciera Locklair Breland.

Howard told Channel 2′s Mark Winne last week that Breland Jr. is innocent in connection with the disappearance.

“He’s cooperated with the police. He’s made statements to the police and tried to help them in any way possible,” Howard said.

Police said Breland reported Ciera Breland missing in Indiana, to where the couple had moved from Georgia, but her last confirmed sighting other than by Breland was in Johns Creek at Breland’s mother’s house.

