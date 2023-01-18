Husband of missing Mass. woman Ana Walshe charged with murder

The husband of a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day was charged Tuesday with her murder.

Brian Walshe, 47, was already charged with misleading police investigating the disappearance of his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, from their home in Cohasset. He had been held on $500,000 bond.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced the upgraded charge on Tuesday ahead of Walshe’s scheduled Wednesday arraignment.

“Additional details of the investigation and the evidence that supported those charges are likely to be presented at arraignment, ” the prosecutor said.

Brian Walshe told police that he last saw his wife the morning of Jan. 1. He claimed she woke up early to call a ride-sharing service that would take her to Boston’s airport for her job in Washington, D.C., where the Walshes had a second home.

But Ana Walshe never arrived in the nation’s capital, and her employer reported her missing on Jan. 4. Investigators recovered a bloody knife from the basement of the Brian Walshe’s home in Cohasset, about 15 miles southeast of downtown Boston.

Cops also said Brian Walshe spent $450 on cleaning supplies at a Home Depot on Jan. 2, which he failed to tell them when they interviewed him about his wife’s disappearance.

He was already on house arrest after pleading guilty in 2021 to selling fake Andy Warhol paintings. His art fraud and the suspected murder of his wife are not connected, according to police.

Ana Walshe’s remains have not been found.

With News Wire Services