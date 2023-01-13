Husband of missing Mass. woman threatened to kill her in 2014: police report

A missing Massachusetts woman told police in 2014 that her husband had threatened to kill her and a friend.

Ana Walshe, 39, was reported missing Jan. 4 after she was last seen in the early hours of Jan. 1. A bloody knife was discovered in the basement of the Cohasset home she shared with her husband, Brian Walshe.

The spouse was arrested and charged with misleading police in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

In 2014, before the couple got engaged, Walshe called Washington, D.C., police and told them Brian said “he was going to kill her and her friends,” Boston Fox affiliate WFXT reported.

The cops opened an investigation, with the possible charge listed as felony threats, according to the station. But Ana Walshe stopped cooperating with investigators and the case was effectively dropped.

In 2018, she posted a picture on Instagram that showed her with a bruise above her left eye. When asked about it in the comments, she blamed it on “freshly buffed marbled floors at work.”

Though Brian Walshe said he last saw his wife Jan. 1, she wasn’t reported missing until she didn’t show up for work in Washington. Cops searched their home and found the knife. They also spotted Brian on security footage buying $450 in cleaning supplies.

Brian Walshe also searched “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” on the internet, police sources told CNN.

In an unrelated federal case, Brian is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of art fraud that involved the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings.