Husband of missing NH woman pleads not guilty to shooting, dismembering her body

Oct. 22—The husband of a New Hampshire woman who vanished during a trip to Vermont over the weekend pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he shot and killed her, then dismembered her body with a hand saw.

Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau said human remains belonging to Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, were found Tuesday night in a van the couple had been traveling in. Officials obtained a search warrant for the van after Joseph Ferlazzo told investigators he killed his wife in Bolton early Saturday.

"A tragic end to a very suspicious circumstance of a missing woman," Trudeau said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of Emily."

On Wednesday, Ferlazzo's attorney entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder on his client's behalf in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

An autopsy performed Wednesday in Burlington positively identified the remains as belonging to Emily Ferlazzo. Her cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

She was reported missing Monday night by family members, state police said. She had not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

The couple, who were celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton, Vt.

Family members told Vermont Fox affiliate WFFF that Emily Ferlazzo was "happy and loved to sing."

"She was the girl that ran around in polka dot pants and a striped shirt, dancing," Prudy Schwarz, Emily's stepmother, told WFFF. "She was always very happy, she absolutely loved to sing, she was a good singer."

Schwarz told WFFF "something never sat right" about Emily's husband, despite having met him just once.

"Something didn't click the first time we met him," Schwarz told WFFF. "I don't know what it was about him, but we didn't like him. I said it's something with his eyes; he looks evil in his eyes."

State police say Emily got out of the camper that she was traveling in with her husband after an argument on Saturday around 1 p.m. and started walking along Route 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road.

Joseph Ferlazzo told Emily's family that he had gone to a store nearby and when he went back to the camper to pick her up a short time later, he couldn't find her, according to police.

Crews had been searching for Emily in the area of Bolton, Enosburg, and St. Albans, Vt.

State police located Joseph Ferlazzo Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store in St. Albans. He agreed to accompany troopers to the barracks for questioning.

According to a police affidavit filed in court, Joseph Ferlazzo told investigators he argued with his wife in the camper, claiming she punched and kicked him during the argument. Moments later, Joseph Ferlazzo grabbed a handgun and shot her twice in the head, the affidavit says.

Joseph Ferlazzo told interviewers he dismembered his wife with a hand saw 12 to 15 hours after the shooting, then hid the body parts in large trash bags, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a search warrant for the couple's Chevrolet Express minibus Tuesday night. Inside the bus, police found eight black plastic garbage bags in a bathroom, court records show.

Police recovered the saw, according to the affidavit.

Remington, the couple's missing dog, was found unharmed at the home of one of Joseph Ferlazzo's friends.

