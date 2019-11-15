Husband of missing St. Louis woman charged with murder originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The husband of a missing Missouri woman was charged with her murder Friday, officials said.

Beau Rothwell, 28, is also facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

His wife, 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell, has not been seen since she was reported missing on Nov. 12 by Beau Rothewell, police said.

He was spotted on surveillance cameras purchasing cleaning products, including bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves the day before he reported her missing, according to officials.

Police found empty cleaning bottles, a wet carpet soaked with bleach and large areas of blood on the carpet and underlying pad after obtaining a search warrant for the Rothwell home.

Police said that although the search for Rothwell continues, they are no longer considering it a missing person case but rather a homicide.

Beau Rothwell is being held without bond. It was not immediately clear if he obtained legal representation.

Jennifer Rothwell was last seen wearing business attire, authorities said.