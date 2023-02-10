Husband of mom, lawyer who disappeared almost a year ago extradited to Indiana

The husband of a woman last seen in Johns Creek nearly a year ago has been extradited to Indiana on a gun charge.

Xavier Breland Jr. was being held on a stalking charge unrelated to his wife’s disappearance in Fulton County since August 2022. He was extradited to Hamilton County, Indiana and booked into the jail on Wednesday.

Breland was taken to Indiana on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Ciera Locklair Breland was last seen in metro Atlanta visiting both her and her husband’s families.

The couple and their children left to head back home to Indiana, but she did not arrive with them.

Ciera Breland was reported missing on Feb. 26 in Carmel, Indiana.

Xavier Breland Jr. has been considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance but has never been charged.

He was arrested shortly after she disappeared in Coweta County and has been in custody in several jurisdictions since.

