Husband of murdered Anderson woman arrested on unrelated charges

Nov. 15—ANDERSON — The husband of the Anderson woman found dead Thursday of apparent stab wounds has been arrested on unrelated charges.

Anderson police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Fletcher Street at 11:05 p.m. Thursday on a call that a woman was found dead, according to a news release.

Police found the body of Marina Redding, 58, in the back bedroom of the home with stab wounds to her chest.

Redding was discovered by her daughter, who went to check on her mother after learning that her car was involved in a crash earlier Thursday evening in Hamilton County.

Police are treating Marina Redding's death as a homicide investigation.

Her husband, Roger D. Redding, 54, Anderson, is being detained at the Madison County Detention Center on a hold from Hamilton County.

Hamilton County court records show that Redding is being detained on a $100,000 bond on charges of being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

APD public information officer Caleb McKnight confirmed that Marina Redding's husband is being held on charges unrelated to her death in Hamilton County.

According to court records, Roger Redding married Marina Ann Fite in 2020.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Friday that there was a person of interest in her case.

Roger Redding has an extensive criminal record including a November, 2020 conviction on charges of operating a vehicle after being found a habitual traffic offender and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was charged in April 2020 with a felony charge of operating a vehicle after being found an habitual offender and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and violation of a local disaster ordinance.

Redding served four years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on a 2010 conviction for driving while intoxicated and failing to meet the terms of the court.

He has been charged with neglect of a dependent, theft, domestic battery and attempted battery from 2002 to 2006, according to court records.

Cummings said Hamilton County police found a vehicle that had been in a crash and was upside down. He said they ran a check on the license plate and went to the Anderson address, where Redding's daughter helped them enter the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Kopp at 765-648-6735.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.