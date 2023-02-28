Husband of murdered Epsom College head Emma Pattison 'died of shotgun wound to the head'

Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie, seven, were found dead on Feb 6 - John Wildgoose/Epsom College

George Pattison, the husband of the murdered Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison, died of a “shotgun wound to the head”, the inquest into his death heard.

Mr Pattison is believed to have murdered his wife and daughter, Lettie, before killing himself. The inquest opened on Tuesday at Surrey Coroner’s Court.

The three were found dead at their home within the grounds of the private school in Surrey after Mrs Pattison made a distressed call to her sister.

Mr Pattison's post-mortem examination was done by Dr Ashley Fegan-Earle at East Surrey Hospital three days after the shooting, Kelly Truss, the coroner's officer, told the inquest.

The cause of death was given as a "shotgun wound to the head", she said.

Simon Wickens, the coroner, said: "I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to George's wider family at this difficult time."

This is a breaking news story. Follow for more updates.