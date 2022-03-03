Husband named a person of interest after his wife disappears, Georgia police say

Police are investigating a metro Atlanta man as a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance from an Indianapolis suburb late last month.

Xavier Breland, 37, of Johns Creek is set to be extradited back to Georgia as Indiana police continue their search for his wife Ciera Breland, who has been missing for almost a week, according to a police news release.

The Carmel Police Department in Indiana teamed with Johns Creek police in Georgia to launch an investigation after someone reported Ciera Breland missing on Saturday, Feb. 26. Together, they identified Breland’s husband as a person of interest in the case.

The 31-year-old was last seen Friday, Feb. 25, in the Brookstone Park of Carmel neighborhood around 10 p.m., WAGA reported, citing a missing person report. Family members told police she was headed to the store but left without her cell phone, credit cards or young son.

Authorities said Ciera Breland is a 5-foot-tall white female with blond hair who weighs around 120 pounds, according to a missing person flyer shared by police. She was last spotted wearing a black top and purple shorts.

Xavier Breland has not been charged in connection to his wife’s disappearance, according to Johns Creek police, but was recently arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia.

He’s booked at the Hamilton County Jail in Indiana, where he remained as of Thursday, March 3, until his extradition back to Georgia, online records show.

“This continues to be an active investigation, and this is the only information that will be released at this time,” according to Carmel police. “As the investigation continues, more information will be released as it becomes available.”

Anyone with information on Ciera Breland’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500, or Johns Creek police detectives at 678-372-8046.

Johns Creek is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, while Carmel is about 20 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

