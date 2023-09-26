Husband of NYC day care owner arrested in child's fentanyl death

NEW YORK -- The husband wanted in the fentanyl-related death of a toddler at a Bronx day care center has been arrested, the Bronx DA's office confirmed.

Felix Herrera-Garcia was arrested Tuesday in Mexico in the Sinaloa state. DEA and Mexican authorities were involved, sources said.

Herrera-Garcia had been on the run from authorities since the suspected drug overdose death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici.

Grei Mendez, who owns the day care, and her husband's cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were arrested days after Dominici died.

On Monday, Renny Antonio Parra Paredes was arrested. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death.

MORE: New York City leaders consider changing day care inspection process after 1-year-old's fentanyl death

In addition to Dominici's death, three babies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl on Sept. 15 at Divino Nino Day Care.

Federal authorities claim large quantities of narcotics were being stored under floorboards, on playmats and in a closet at the day care on Morris Avenue.

"And they were inspected a week before this happened. It's ridiculous," one neighbor said.

"I don't know how this happened. I don't know why this happened," neighbor Elizabeth Florentino added.

The Drug Enforcement Administration alleges Paredes, nicknamed "El Gallo," or "The Rooster," played an instrumental role in the drug distribution operation.

MORE: Yale researcher finds alarming nationwide rise in child fentanyl deaths

During a search of Paredes' apartment, investigators claim they found tools and instruments used to prepare and distribute narcotics, including strainers, tape, a grinder, plastic bags and digital scales.

Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game with Travis Kelce's family

Newest car theft threat: carhackers

New York Rep. Marc Molinaro on looming government shutdown