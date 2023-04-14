Husband ordered to stay away from wife is now missing with family, Illinois cops say

An Illinois family of four missing for more than two months may be in grave danger, officials say.

The Newton Police Department said the Lutz family was last seen Feb. 10 and last heard from four days later, according to WAND.

Stephen Lutz, 44, was previously arrested on domestic battery charges and had been ordered to stay away from his wife, Monica Lutz, the Jasper County Daily News reported.

The couple and the children, 9-year-old Nicholas Lutz and 11-year-old Aiden Lutz, were all reported missing the same day.

It’s left Brittany Lutz, Stephen Lutz’s adult daughter, worrying about what happened.

“These boys could be in very serious danger and I’m terrified for their lives,” she said in a Facebook post April 1.

The Missing Persons Awareness Network said a U-Haul was seen at the family’s Newton home Feb. 10 attached to Stephen Lutz’s Ford F-150. The family did not tell anyone they were leaving, and the truck was spotted leaving in the middle of the night.

Before Stephen and Monica Lutz’s phones were disconnected Feb. 14, they were pinged in Richmond, Indiana, on the same day, the Missing Persons Awareness Network said.

“They can be anywhere in the United States,” according to the network, adding they are believed “to be in grave danger.”

Brittany Lutz said in her Facebook post she “dreaded” making her post because she assumed her family members would have been back by now. But in the weeks that followed their disappearance, their home remained empty and mailbox untouched, she said.

“I just want my brothers returned home safely, they don’t deserve any of this,” she said.

A warrant has been issued for Stephen Lutz’s arrest, police told WAND.

The FBI and Illinois State Police are now involved in the investigation, according to WCIA.

“I will say it’s been challenging having a whole family as missing,” Newton Police Chief Riley Britton told WCIA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newton police at 618-783-8478. Newton is in eastern Illinois about 125 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Story continues

Student ‘mysteriously vanished’ from SC college town. What we know 25 years later

Woman’s death in 1987 was never solved — until digging into man’s grave, NM city says

Dad finds 11-year-old son dead as mom’s SUV found in ocean a state away, officials say