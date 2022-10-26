Husband pleads guilty to killing wife

UPDATE (Oct 26, 2022): A Rochester man on Tuesday admitted that he strangled his wife, killing her inside her Argo Park residence last summer.

Ahmed Ali, now 27, pleaded guilty in Monroe County Court to first-degree manslaughter, a felony, for the death of 23-year-old Arbay Chivala on Aug. 2, 2021, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Ali initially told police that he found her body when he arrived to pick up a child in the home, and found his wife's body. Police determined that Ali had strangled Chivala and left his young children with his wife's body in the apartment. Officers said that four children, all younger than four, were found inside the apartment with Chivala.

Ali is expected to be sentenced to 22 years in state prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 10. Once he completes his sentence, he will likely be deported, according to the DA's Office.

"Arbay Chivala was a young mother with her life ahead of her, and Ahmed Ali stripped that away,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “Ahmed Ali was supposed to love his wife, instead he took her life and he will now have a long time to reflect upon his actions."

----

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 4, 2021): Rochester police have announced an arrest following the death of a Rochester woman on Sunday.

Officers were called to an address on Argo Park in the city's Maplewood neighborhood Sunday morning for the report of an unresponsive female. They found 23-year old Arbay Chivala dead inside the apartment.

Police said her four children, all under the age of four, were also there.

The children's father, Ahmed Ali, 26, said he arrived to pick up one of the children and found Chivala unresponsive, prompting him to call 911. Police said he did not live at the Argo Park home.

On Monday, the Monroe County Medical Examiner's office ruled that her death was a criminal homicide.

Chivala's death marks the 42nd homicide in the city so far this year.

As a result of the investigation conducted by RPD's Major Crimes Unit, Ali was taken into custody and has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was arraigned in Rochester City Court on Wednesday morning and is being held in the Monroe County Jail without bail.

Police did not release further details about the crime. Ali is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing before City Court Judge Ellen M. Yacknin on Monday morning.

Sean Lahman is a watchdog reporter for the Democrat & Chronicle, part of the USA Today Network. Contact him at slahman@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @seanlahman.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Ahmed Ali pleads guilty in death of Arbay Chivala in Rochester NY