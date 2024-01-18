Husband pulls knife on wife during argument, then stabs man intervening, SC cops say

An argument between a South Carolina couple escalated when the husband brandished a weapon, deputies said.

The 51-year-old husband, Eric Raymond Lavoie, is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a knife at his Westminster home Saturday, Jan. 13, according to an Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant. Despite fleeing from police for a couple days, Lavoie was later arrested, deputies said.

Before the stabbing, Lavoie and his wife were embroiled in a heated argument, according to a Jan. 17 Oconee County Sheriff’s Office news release. At one point in the fight, Lavoie pulled a knife on his partner, deputies said.

Then, another man at the home stepped in to intervene, according to the sheriff’s office.

While the man tried to break up the fight, Lavoie began stabbing him repeatedly with the knife, authorities said.

Lavoie fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, the sheriff’s office said. The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital via a helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identity of the injured man was redacted in the arrest warrant and not included in the sheriff’s office’s news release.

As investigators looked into the stabbing, deputies obtained arrest warrants for Lavoie and began searching for him, according to the sheriff’s office.

A few days later, on Jan. 17, Lavoie was arrested and booked at the Oconee County Detention Center, deputies said.

He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according Oconee County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.

Lavoie’s bond is yet to be set by a circuit court judge, inmate records show.

Westminster is about 110 miles northeast of Atlanta, Georgia.

