Husband refuses to leave office, so angry wife drives into building, Florida cops say

An annoyed wife intent on confronting her husband resorted to driving into the building when he refused to come out, according to investigators in southwest Florida.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the corporate office of Iguana Mia, a Mexican restaurant chain, in Fort Myers, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies arrived to find a 43-year-old woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a GMC SUV “with major front-end damage.”

“Deputies learned she drove to the location to confront her husband following an argument,” the sheriff’s office said.

“After her husband refused to exit the closed office, she intentionally rammed the SUV into the overhead garage located at the rear of the building, rendering the doors disabled.”

Photos show the SUV was not able to penetrate the door.

The woman was arrested and charged with one count of felony criminal mischief, officials said. She was released later in the day after paying a $5,000 surety bond, jail records show.

Details of the couple’s argument were not released, but the aftermath included an estimated $40,000 in damage to the building, officials said.

Investigators did not say why her husband was in the building at 2 a.m.

The couple share a home about 5 miles northeast of the industrial plaza where the crash occurred, records show.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno referred to the crash as “senseless criminal act that could have escalated if not for the swift actions of our team.”

Fort Myers is about 125 miles south of Tampa.

