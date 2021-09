The Wrap

Gregg Leakes, the husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member NeNe Leakes and staple on the Bravo reality show, died Wednesday at age 66. “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.” Leakes was diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2018 but went in