Husband reports wife dead inside their Oakhurst home. Then deputies arrest him for murder

An Oakhurst man was arrested for murder after calling law enforcement to report that his wife had been found deceased in their home.

John A. Kingcade, 58, was booked into the Madera County Jail Wednesday morning with bail amount of $1 million. He had reported finding his wife dead shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 40000 block of Highway 49 and located a deceased female.

Following interviews and the processing of the evidence at the scene, detectives determined the woman was actually a victim of homicide.

The woman was not identified and her cause of her death is pending the results of an autopsy, according to a spokesperson for the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.