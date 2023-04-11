Husband said he shot wife because ‘she would not shut up,’ cops say. He’s prison bound

A man said he shot his 33-year-old wife in her head because “she would not shut up,” according to authorities in Oklahoma.

Now about a year and a half later, the man was sentenced to life in prison.

Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Spencer shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2021, according to a news release.

“When they arrived they found a female victim who had been shot in the head,” authorities said at the time.

She was rushed to a hospital, KFOR reported, and she survived the shooting.

Her 27-year-old husband was arrested and charged with one count of shooting with intent to kill, authorities said.

He was sentenced to life in prison on April 11, according to the release. He’ll be eligible for parole after 35 years, according to KOKH.

McClatchy News is not naming the man to protect the identity of the woman who was shot.

Spencer is part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

