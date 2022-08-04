Husband who said wife shot herself in argument now accused of murder, Georgia cops say

A Georgia man told authorities an argument led to his wife’s suicide, police say. Now, he’s charged in her death.

Glenroy Roberts, 51, was arrested and charged with felony murder after he is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at their home in Lawrenceville, according to Gwinnett County police.

Officers arrived at the couple’s home around 9:15 p.m. after reports that someone had been shot, authorities said in an Aug. 4 news release. Roberts’ wife, Claudia Roberts, 45, was found with a gunshot wound to her head.

Glenroy Roberts told police his wife shot herself after the two argued. However, investigators found evidence that suggested otherwise.

“During the investigation, it was determined that Claudia had more than one gunshot wound, and multiple shell casings were found in near her body,” police said in the release.

Authorities haven’t released additional information about the incident.

Roberts remained in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond as of Aug. 4, booking records show.

Lawrenceville is about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

