Husband sentenced to 20 years in beating, stabbing death

Westchester County Courthouse

A Mount Vernon man who stabbed and beat his wife to death last year was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in state prison.

The vitriol against 60-year-old Kirk Fisher from Kaya Green’s family was palpable in the Westchester County courtroom, as they lashed out against the drug-addled killer of a woman who always gave him another chance despite their warnings.

“You’re a punk and you’re a coward. I never liked you,” Green’s brother Ricky said, recalling how he wouldn’t even congratulate Fisher on the day of the wedding.

Fisher killed Green, 47, during a fight in her Rich Avenue apartment April 11, 2020. Her mother, Ellen Green, told Judge James McCarty that her daughter always called to say she loved her so she grew worried when she didn’t hear from her that whole day.

Members of Kaya’s church where she was very active and had just become a deaconess were also concerned and when relatives went to the apartment the next day, they found her body.

Fisher was charged with second-degree murder, but his lawyer Angelo MacDonald negotiated a deal in which he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and the 20-year prison term.

Nonetheless, Earline Green repeatedly called her sister’s killer a ”murderer.”

“We have a hole in our hearts because of his selfish and senseless act,” she said.

“I hope the only way you get out of jail is in a wooden box so you can never victimize anyone else.”

When McCarty gave Fisher a chance to speak, he said nothing other than to ask for the family’s forgiveness.

They let him know there was no chance of that moments later as he was led out of the courtroom, cursing him and shouting that he should rot in hell.

