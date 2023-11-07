Husband shoots and kills his wife in SUV in front of their 2 kids, Indiana cops say

A man is accused of shooting and killing his wife as he drove their children, Indiana cops say.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were initially unclear of what happened when the 45-year-old man called 911 on Monday, Nov. 6, saying his wife “needed immediate medical attention.”

He was driving near the Indiana-Ohio state line and received a police escort to a hospital, according to the sheriff. The 40-year-old wife died at the hospital.

An investigation revealed the woman was shot by her husband in the SUV in front of two of their children, the sheriff said. A motive for the shooting is unclear and the sheriff did not clarify the ages of the kids.

Formal charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against the husband, who is from Lawrenceburg, Indiana, officials said. He was jailed in Dearborn County.

Lawrenceburg is about 25 miles west of Cincinnati.

