Husband shoots wife and brother-in-law while visiting from Florida for wedding, cops say

A Florida high school teacher is accused of shooting his wife and brother-in-law at a Tennessee hotel while they were all in town for a wedding, police said.

Cody Wiggins, 29, was with family in Franklin, Tennessee, on Nov. 11 when officers got a call about an active shooter at a Marriott hotel, according to a Nov. 12 news release from the Franklin Police Department.

They arrived to find Wiggins’ wife and his brother-in-law with gunshot wounds, police said.

The family had traveled to Tennessee for a wedding, police said, and photos of the hotel shared by The News show shattered glass and bullet holes in the front windows of the hotel.

Wiggins ran from the hotel but was later captured by police in a nearby subdivision, according to the release.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. Their condition was not released as of Nov. 13.

Police did not release what led to the shooting.

Wiggins was taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted homicide, one count of aggravated domestic assault and one count of tampering with evidence, police said.

The gun used in the shooting was recovered.

Wiggins is an English teacher at West Florida High School in Pensacola, part of the Escambia County School District, according to its website.

“In compliance with Florida law and the Escambia County School District’s contractual provisions, the employee will be immediately suspended. We will continue to work with law enforcement as the case is brought to a culmination,” the district told WEAR in a statement Nov. 12.

McClatchy News reached out to the school and district for an update on Wiggins’ employment and did not receive an immediate response.

Franklin is about 20 miles south of Nashville.

