Husband shot and killed while waiting for wife’s order from food truck, Texas cops say

A man was shot to death after he bought tacos for his wife from a Texas food truck, news outlets reported.

The husband was heading to his car to wait for the order when two people repeatedly shot him in his torso, the Houston Police Department told KPRC.

The man — who police say died at the scene — wasn’t identified in news reports.

The shooting was reported overnight Sunday, May 29. It happened along Irvington Boulevard in north Houston, according to KTRK.

As of early May 30, officials said they didn’t have descriptions of the suspects or a possible motive. Officers planned to collect surveillance camera footage from the area near the food truck, KHOU reported.

The Houston Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on May 30.

