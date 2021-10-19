Husband who shot wife to death in Leesport has also died

Oct. 18—The man who shot his wife to death over the weekend in Leesport has also died, officials said this morning.

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the first block of N. Centre Ave., where the couple lived.

Heidi Lopez, 33, died at the scene after being shot in the head by her husband, Ernesto Lopez Milpa, 40, according to the Berks County District Attorney's office.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the Berks County Coroner's office.

Milpa also shot himself in the head and was taken to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday night, the coroner's office said.

His death was ruled a suicide, according to the coroner.

No autopsies are being ordered.

District Attorney John T. Adams said this morning that while his office continues to investigate some details in the murder-suicide, Milpa's death essentially closes the case.

There were family members in the home at the time of the shooting and they were cooperative with investigators, Adams said.

The family's children are in the care of other family members, he said.

"It is a very horrific situation for this family," Adams said over the weekend. "This is a very tragic domestic violence incident. It's an incident that never should have taken place. Now this family is without a mother and most likely without a father."

Where to find help

Call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know are in immediate danger.

To seek the help of an advocate or to contact Safe Berks, call the 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.

Safe Berks provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be used for any other language needed.