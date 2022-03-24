Husband stabs wife to death in front of 13-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Houston apartment while their 13-year-old daughter watched, police told news outlets.

Houston police responded to an apartment complex in northwest Houston after 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, KTRK reported.

There officers found a 32-year-old woman with stab wounds, police told the TV station.

Three witnesses, including the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, witnessed the stabbing, police told KHOU.

“At the scene, it appears the motive was ... they were having an argument over some possible jealousy over another male,” Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said, according to the TV station.

Shortly after first responders arrived and tended to the victim, her husband returned to the scene before leaving again, according to KPRC.

Firefighters saw him drive away, noted a partial license plate number and shared it with police, who located and arrested him about a mile from the complex, the outlet reported.

