Husband stabs wife to death while she’s working at convenience store, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at a convenience store while she was on the job, police in Texas City say.

Officers responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, and arrived at the Timewise Shell gas station to find a female employee unresponsive and not breathing, the Texas City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Texas City is about 10 miles north of Galveston.

The victim, later identified as 36-year-old Crystal Lynn Patterson, was pronounced dead at the scene, outlets reported.

Whoever killed Patterson had left the scene.

But less than an hour into the investigation, police received a call from a man claiming to be friends with Patterson’s husband, 58-year-old Brian Miller, who the man said had just admitted to stabbing his wife, Galveston-based outlet The Daily News reported.

With that information, police went to Miller’s home and arrested him on a charge of murder, KTRK reported.

His bond is set at $250,000, and he will be held at the Galveston County Jail, police told The Daily News.

‘Where do you want it,’ wife allegedly asks husband before shooting him, Texas cops say

Man stages a fake crime scene after shooting and killing his wife, Texas cops say

Woman killed when neighbor plows truck into party he wasn’t invited to, OK cops say

Homeless man stabbed several times after coming to robbery victim’s aid, Texas cops say