Husband stabs wife, hangs himself in the Bronx

Graham Rayman, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A man stabbed his wife and then hanged himself during a crazed quarrel inside their Bronx home early Monday, police said.

The man and his 49-year-old wife were arguing inside their third-floor apartment on Grand Concourse near E. 198th St. in Fordham Manor at about 5:30 a.m. when he grabbed a knife and stabbed her as she lay in bed, according to NYPD sources.

The 66-year-old man then hanged himself from a fire escape, a source said.

The victim had recently moved back into the apartment, the source added.

EMS rushed the woman to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was in critical condition.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories