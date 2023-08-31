Husband stabs wife with kitchen knife as neighbor hears her screams, IL officials say

An Illinois man was accused of stabbing his estranged wife several days before Christmas in 2019. Now, he’s been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, officials said.

Having separated from his wife, Patrick O’Brien, 62, stopped by his Naperville home to pick up his belongings on Dec. 21, 2019, according to an Aug. 30 news release from the Will County State’s Attorney.

An attorney for O’Brien could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

While his wife was in the kitchen, O’Brien allegedly picked up a “large kitchen knife and pointed it at her,” officials said.

She then ran to the neighbor’s house for help, while O’Brien chased after her, officials said.

Once at the neighbor’s home, officials said he stabbed his wife in the chest as she screamed.

The neighbor heard the commotion and pushed O’Brien off his wife, officials said.

O’Brien then reportedly began stabbing himself in the torso, which officials said was captured on a surveillance camera in the neighbor’s home.

The couple was later taken to a hospital, according to the Daily Herald. The wife was treated and released, while O’Brien remained there “on a $500,000 warrant.”

O’Brien was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery, both felonies, officials said.

He was found guilty in a circuit court trial that concluded Aug. 30.

O’Brien, who is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 2, could face up to 30 years in prison.

Naperville is about 35 miles southwest of Chicago.

