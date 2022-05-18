Husband stabs wife in possible ‘mercy killing’ at assisted living home, NJ cops say

A husband is accused of stabbing his 82-year-old wife to death in a possible “mercy killing” at an assisted living home where they lived, according to authorities in New Jersey

Investigators said they believe he did so “because she was in poor health and he was concerned that she was suffering,” according to a May 17 Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

Dan Mook, 84, of Mount Laurel, was charged with first-degree murder among other charges in connection with his wife Sharon Mook’s death on May 15, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He “turned the knife on himself” after the stabbing “but survived,” prosecutors said.

When Mount Laurel police were called to the assisted living facility around 7:30 p.m. that day, they found Mook with “self-inflicted cuts and stab wounds” and his wife already dead in their bedroom, the release said.

Mook was then brought to a local hospital, according to the release. He was in “stable condition” as of May 17.

The Burlington County Medical Examiner determined Sharon Mook died from several “stab and slash wounds,” prosecutors said.

The prosecutor’s office said they are continuing to investigate the fatal stabbing alongside Mount Laurel police.

Once Mook is released from the hospital, prosecutors plan to detain him ahead of a bond hearing, according to a spokesperson for the office, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Mount Laurel is located roughly 30 miles south of Trenton.

