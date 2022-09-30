Husband and stepfather arrested, booked in connection with West Peoria double homicide

WEST PEORIA — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and booked for murder in connection with two fatal shootings Thursday morning, the county's top lawman said.

Rickey J. Payne was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, obstructing justice and two counts of endangering the life and health of a child, said Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

Payne was detained by deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff's office shortly after a 911 call at about 8:18 a.m. Deputies were sent to the 100 block of North Cedar Avenue where they found a 32-year-old woman who was Payne's wife and an 8-year-old boy who were dead inside the house. The woman was the boy's mother, the sheriff said.

Background:A boy and woman are dead in West Peoria double homicide, Peoria County sheriff says

Watkins said Payne was the stepfather of the young boy. Also inside the home were two 1-year-old twins who were Payne's and the woman's children. They were not injured.

Payne previously had been arrested in numerous other states but not in Peoria County, the sheriff said.

Names of the deceased will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time, Watkins said.

Their deaths bring to four the county's total homicides for the year.

All the news: Download the Journal Star app to stay updated on this story and other breaking news

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man arrested in fatal shooting of wife, stepson, Peoria County sheriff said.