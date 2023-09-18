Husband strikes wife with SUV after argument, killing her ‘instantly,’ Michigan cops say

A wife was driving her husband on a Michigan highway when the Grand Rapids couple got into a deadly argument, authorities said.

As they were arguing at about 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Melissa Sue Casterman pulled over on the road’s southbound shoulder and got out of the 2013 Lincoln MKX, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

She crossed the highway in Free Soil Township and began walking south along the northbound shoulder, authorities said.

Her husband, Mark Lazon Casterman, moved into the driver’s seat and drove past her twice before making a final U-turn, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Mark Casterman, 58, then accelerated southbound, crossed the center line and drove down the northbound shoulder before striking his wife, officials said. Melissa Casterman, 45, “was killed instantly.”

First responders were called to the fatal crash at 11:12 a.m., according to the release. The wife was pronounced dead, and her husband was arrested.

Mark Casterman has been charged with homicide — open murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, driving on a revoked license causing death and a third offense of operating while intoxicated, authorities said.

He’s being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond.

“Although I am heartbroken that such an event could play out in our community and done so publicly for innocent citizens to witness, I am grateful to our investigators,” Sheriff Kim Cole said in the release. “They worked tirelessly throughout the weekend putting this case together and did so with the commitment to finding the truth and seeking justice for the victim.”

The investigation included “collecting evidence from the roadway, vehicle, and the victim,” Cole said, along with measuring tire marks and reviewing surveillance footage.

Melissa Casterman was a mother, according to a Facebook post from her niece, Felipe Martinez Jr.

“The life of my sweet, caring, big open hearted auntie was taken from us early Friday morning and although she is definitely watching over us and being reunited with grandpa just keep my family in their prayer as much would be appreciated,” Martinez Jr. wrote. “ ... I promise we will keep your son safe, protected, and grown into the man I know you wanted.”

Free Soil Township is about 120 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

