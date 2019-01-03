Husband surprises wife of 67 years with new engagement ring

After 67 years, it is still nice to know that you can still surprise someone

After 67 years, it is still nice to know that you can still surprise someone you love.

Diane Hawkins’s mother was devastated after she lost her wedding rings at the nursing home where she lives with her husband. After a fall that left her hands swollen, she was forced to remove the rings. Though she swore she placed them safely in a jewelry box, the rings somehow went missing soon after.

But the mishap gave Diane and her dad the perfect opportunity to give her the ultimate Christmas surprise.

At a family gathering, they presented her with a box that, to her delight, held a new wedding band and diamond engagement ring. "There wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” Diane told Storyful.

The heartwarming moment was caught on video and proves that true love is something to cherish.

Watch the whole exchange below.