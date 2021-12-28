Husband suspected of killing wife in Doral surrenders to police. He’s charged with murder.

A husband murdered his wife Monday morning at a home in Doral before surrendering at a nearby Miami-Dade police station and confessing, according to authorities.

Luis Manuel Romero-Moran, 46, was charged on Monday with first-degree murder in the killing of his longtime wife, Zoranllilis Cadena Cambar. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday night, records show.

According to a law enforcement source, Romero-Moran is believed to have followed his wife, who had been walking a dog back to a home where she worked. Doral police, which initially responded to the call, said the 41-year-old worked as a housekeeper at the home on the 10900 block of Northwest 72nd Street.

That’s where Romero-Moran is believed to have attacked, killed her and left. About 9 a.m., another person arriving at the home found her body in the backyard and immediately called police.

Romero-Moran subsequently called his family and confessed to them, before surrendering at the Miami-Dade police Midwest station in Doral, the source said. Miami-Dade police’s homicide bureau investigated the case.

The husband and wife originally hail from Venezuela. Cadena had also worked as a real-estate agent in Doral, according to her online bios.