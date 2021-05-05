Husband who made tearful appeal over missing wife arrested for her murder

Barry Morphew in a video seeking information on his missing wife Suzanne Morphew (YouTube @9news.com)

Barry Morphew has been arrested and charged with murder as police made “major announcement” in the investigation of his missing wife Suzanne Morphew.

Mr Morphew issued an emotional plea for information after his wife went on Mother’s Day last year, saying “I just want you back”.

Authorities announced at a press conference that Mr Morphew has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to her disappearance, as well as tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.

The 49-year-old mother of two disappeared on 10 May last year after reportedly leaving the family’s Chaffee County home on a bike ride.

In announcing the charges on Wednesday, police said the investigation into Ms Morphew’s disappearance would continue as a body has not yet been found.

This is a developing story.