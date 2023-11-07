Husband takes plea in wife's 2019 hammer-beating death at their Palm Beach County home

WEST PALM BEACH — A Boynton Beach-area man has received a 28-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to the 2019 murder of his wife.

Wilfrid Buteau originally faced a charge of first-degree murder and faced a life sentence in the Dec. 10, 2019, death of Aliette Buteau, who prosecutors say he struck and killed with the claw end of a hammer during an argument at the couple's home in the Lake Charleston community.

Instead, Buteau, 58, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during a hearing before Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe. He confirmed his acceptance of the plea when questioned by Rowe but made no additional statements.

Family members for Aliette Buteau were present for the hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse but did not address the court. She was 49 years old when she died.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators previously described a history of marital trouble between the Buteaus, who were wed in 2007.

After the fatal confrontation, Wilfrid Buteau called 911 and told a dispatcher that his wife jumped him during an altercation and had threatened him with a knife at their two-story home on Torch Key Street, near Jog and Hagan Ranch roads. At one point, he told deputies he heard voices telling him to kill her.

Relatives told The Palm Beach Post that Wilfrid previously had gone to a boutique clothing store owned by his wife and threatened her. One relative described Aliette as a hardworking mother who worked at a nursing home in addition to running the boutique.

Rowe credited Buteau, who at one point worked as a bus driver for the Palm Beach County School District, with three years and 10 months of time served in jail as he awaited trial.

