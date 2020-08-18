Husband throws wife into river during fight over ‘dinner arrangements,’ Utah cops say

A Utah man was arrested and charged after police said he threw his wife in a river during an argument.

Douglas Green threw his wife into the Provo River on Sunday while visiting the Provo River Resort, KUTV reported, citing a police affidavit.

Green said he threw her in “after she refused to do what he asked,” according to the affidavit. The woman said they were fighting over “dinner arrangements” and Green “became angry” and “threatened to drown her in the river.”

Witnesses said they tried to help her out of the river but Green “yelled at them to stay away,” police wrote in the probable cause statement, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The woman told police that the bruises on her arms were from Green “dragging her to the river.”

Wasatch County sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the woman had bruises on both arms, the Deseret News reported. Green was arrested and booked at Wasatch County Jail.

Green was charged with third-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and misdemeanor assault, according to the publication.