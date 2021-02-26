Husband tries to bury his wife alive on California beach, police say

Brooke Wolford
·1 min read

A man who got into a fight with his wife Wednesday on a California beach is accused of trying to bury her alive, police say.

First, he tried to throw her into the ocean, then he threw her into a hole in the sand, but she escaped, according to a news release posted on Facebook by the Coronado Police Department.

She ran toward Ocean Boulevard, where a passerby found her on a sidewalk. The victim called 911 about 9 p.m., saying her husband “had just tried to kill her on the beach,” the release said. Officers found the woman badly injured when they arrived.

Paramedics took the victim from Coronado, on a peninsula in San Diego Bay, to a trauma center in San Diego. Her condition was not released.

The suspect, identified as Jose Luis Mares, 23, of Moreno Valley, was later found hiding in the backyard of a house on Alameda Boulevard, according to police.

Mares was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment and parole violation. Mares was booked into San Diego Central Jail Thursday afternoon without bail, according to the sheriff’s website.

Recommended Stories

  • Missing California woman found dead below Grand Canyon lookout, officials say

    The body was found 300 feet below a popular overlook, park officials say.

  • The neighbors fought over feeding geese. Then came a gun

    What started as a dispute between neighbors about feeding geese, ended with an 83-year-old man being charged with attempted premeditated murder.

  • Miami to pay $100K after Mayor Suarez’s aide accused of fondling teen at city hall

    Miami’s city government will pay $100,000 to the family of a teen who accused a former top adviser to Mayor Francis Suarez of sexual misconduct.

  • Small bowl snapped up for $35 at a garage sale may be worth $500,000, Sotheby’s says

    A $35 bowl at a garage sale turned out to be an “exceptionally rare” discovery.

  • NC woman sought ‘hitman’ to kill ex’s roommate in Fort Mill SC, police say

    A Charlotte woman was arrested after she met with an undercover police officer posing as a hitman, Fort Mill, South Carolina, police said.

  • Dramatic video shows car being rammed, roadside shooting near Boston

    One car rammed another into a snowbank in Canton, Massachusetts, then a person got out of the rammed car with a handgun and shot at the other vehicle.

  • Iconic tapestry of Picasso's 'Guernica' is gone from the UN

    The iconic tapestry of Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica” is gone from its place of honor outside the U.N. Security Council in the United Nations headquarters complex overlooking New York’s East River. The painting “Guernica”, considered one of Picasso’s masterpieces and by many art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history, hangs in the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid. The tapestry of the painting, woven by Atelier J. de la Baume-Durrbach, was considered a perfect artwork for the Security Council, the U.N.’s most powerful body charged with ensuring international peace and security.

  • Police say Tiger Woods 'lucky to be alive' after car crash in California

    Woods has had surgery on multiple fractures of right leg Golfer, 45, is ‘awake and responsive’ in hospital Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, according to a statement by his TGR foundation on Tuesday night. Carlos Gonzalez, the first LA county deputy to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said the sports star had been “calm and lucid” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by firefighters, and his vehicle suffered “major damage”. Woods was transported to the nearby Harbor-UCLA medical center by ambulance and underwent surgery for “multiple leg injuries” after the incident early on Tuesday. Woods had been driving a 2021 Genesis GV80 northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard when he drove over the center median, into the southbound lanes, struck a tree and rolled the vehicle several times, said Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles county sheriff, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Photos of the crash site showed Woods’s badly damaged SUV at the bottom of an embankment in hilly terrain. The crash is still under investigation. Gonzalez noted that this “specific stretch of roadway is one of our trouble spots”. Deputies have often caught motorists speeding here, sometimes at up to 80mph, which would be nearly double the locally reported speed limit. Gonzalez said Woods was responsive and coherent when he arrived on scene, and was able to tell him his name. Though his injuries were visible, Woods appeared to be in shock and unconcerned with them, Gonzalez said. “I’ve been doing this for a while. I’ve seen fatal traffic collisions,” the deputy added. “It was very fortunate that Mr Woods was able to come out of this alive.” Woods was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident and was conscious when deputies arrived on scene. While the cause of the crash has not yet been determined, Villanueva said Woods’ vehicle was “going at a relatively greater speed than normal”. When asked if Woods was under the influence at the time of the crash, Villanueva said there was “no evidence of impairment at this point in time”. Woods was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA Authorities previously reported that Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle by the jaws of life, but fire department personnel were able to remove him with the help of an axe and Halligan tool, said Daryl Osby, the Los Angeles county fire chief. Responding to the news, former US president Barack Obama tweeted: “Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight – here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out.” Tennis great Serena Williams tweeted: “Love you big brother ... but We will get through this @TigerWoods.” Justin Thomas, a fellow major champion, expressed concern for his friend: “I’m sick to my stomach … You know, it hurts to see one of your … closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he’s all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I’m sure they’re struggling.” (April 13, 1997) Breakthrough major win at Augusta At the age of 21, Woods wins the first of 15 career majors so far with a 12-stroke win at the Masters. He becomes the youngest golfer and first black professional player to triumph at Augusta (April 12, 2001) Masters win completes unique slam sweep Victory at the 2001 Masters means Woods is the first player to hold all four grand slam titles - the Open, Masters, US Open and US PGA - at the same time (June 1, 2008) Major No 14 amid growing injury concerns Woods win his 14th major at the 2008 US Open after two play-offs at Torrey Pines, despite being hampered by damaged knee cartilage and two stress fractures in his leg (December 10, 2009) Personal issues lead to break from golf Weeks after a bizarre single car accident outside his home in Florida, Woods admits to having cheated on his wife, Elin Nordegren, and announces an indefinite break from playing golf. Woods and Nordegren divorced in 2010. (April 4, 2014) Playing return dogged by back problems Woods returns to golf and rises back to world No 1 in 2013, but is forced to miss the Masters a year later in order to have back surgery. After a stalled attempt at a comeback, he does not play again until 2016 (May 29, 2017) Fourth back operation and DUI arrest Woods pulls out of an event due to back spasms, before undergoing a fourth back surgery in April. One month later, Woods is arrested in Florida and charged with driving under the influence. Woods passed a breath test, and later said his condition was caused by prescribed medication. (April 10, 2019) Fairytale comeback win at Masters Less than two years on from his arrest, Woods pulls off one of sport's great comebacks by winning the Masters. An emotional victory at Augusta earns Woods' 15th major after an 11-year wait Reuters Jack Nicklaus, the 18-times major champion and lone name above Woods on the all-time leaderboard, said he was “deeply concerned” by the news in a statement. “Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned,” Nicklaus said. “We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time.” The PGA Tour released a statement shortly after news of the crash broke, saying: “On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.” LA county deputies gather evidence from Woods’s car after the accident. Photograph: David McNew/Getty Images Woods had been in California to film a TV programme for Discovery and Golf Digest, featuring the former NBA player Dwyane Wade and the actor David Spade. He also attended the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera over the weekend. He has not played competitive golf this year after undergoing back surgery last month. In May 2017, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Florida after he was discovered passed out in his car. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving over the incident, and said his condition was caused by prescribed medications. Woods was also involved in another crash in 2009 near his home in Florida, which led to news that he had been unfaithful to his then wife, Elin Nordegren. The fallout led to Woods losing sponsors and he took an extended break from golf to address problems in his private life. The 2017 arrest was seen by many as a turning point for Woods, whose career had slumped since the days when he was one of the most successful athletes on the planet. Less than two years later a rejuvenated Woods won the Masters, his first major championship since the 2008 US Open. Authorities said that a second car accident occurred nearby while authorities were responding to the Woods crash, most likely a case of someone trying to see what was happening. No one was injured in that crash, Villaneuva said.

  • Picasso's anti-war "Guernica" tapestry removed from U.N. headquarters

    The famous tapestry was retrieved by Nelson A. Rockefeller Jr., who loaned it to the United Nations in 1984.

  • Nissan ex-CEO tells Japanese court Ghosn's pay was too low

    Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told a Japanese court Wednesday he believed the compensation for his predecessor Carlos Ghosn was too low “by international standards,” and so he supported Ghosn’s retirement packages to prevent him from leaving. “Mr. Ghosn had outstanding abilities and achievements,” Saikawa said, testifying in Tokyo District Court in the criminal trial of Greg Kelly, a former senior executive at Nissan Motor Co.

  • Pandemic refund blues: Travelers submit record number of complaints against airlines, travel agencies in 2020

    The U.S. Department of Transportation received a record 102,500 complaints against airlines and other travel companies in 2020, most about refunds.

  • Lindsey Boylan accusations: Why is NY Governor Andrew Cuomo under pressure?

    Mr Cuomo was once seen as a hero of the pandemic. Now he faces scrutiny from inside his party.

  • Woman reports ex-boyfriend to FBI for Capitol riots after he calls her ‘moron’

    Richard Michetti is facing charges after his ex-girlfriend alerted authorities that he was part of the group that stormed the Capitol on Jan 6. The Pennsylvania man was arguing with the woman when he called her a “moron.”

  • China's ships are getting bigger and more aggressive, and Japan is scrambling to keep up

    China's massive Coast Guard and a new law expanding what it can do have worried its neighbors, maybe none of them more so than Japan.

  • Experts say Dominion and Smartmatic could win their defamation lawsuits, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says they have 'zero' chance

    The Trump backers Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic that may succeed, experts say.

  • An ex-girlfriend tipped off the FBI about an alleged US Capitol rioter after he called her a 'moron'

    Richard Michetti was arraigned Tuesday in Philadelphia over his alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection.

  • Republican leaders want a show of unity. Will Trump allow it?

    The next few days will give Republicans opportunities to stand together or fight among themselves, first when the House of Representatives votes on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus package on Friday and again when Donald Trump retakes the global spotlight in a speech to the party's most conservative members. The Republican leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives - Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy - have focused on rallying their caucuses against Democratic President Joe Biden's massive bill and away from internal hostilities over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and former President Trump's impeachment. But those efforts could prove hard to maintain when Trump speaks to the Conservative Political Action Committee on Sunday and likely wades into the party's efforts retake congressional majorities in 2022.

  • What to Watch on Thursday: Peacock revives NBC’s beloved ‘Punky Brewster’

    The rebooted 80s sitcom catches up with Punky as an adult single mom.

  • Hyundai to replace EV batteries over fire risk

    Hyundai Motor is set to replace the batteries in some 82,000 electric vehicles over risks they could catch fire. Combined with an earlier recall, the problem looks set to cost the automaker about $900 million. The latest move mainly applies to its best-selling EV, the Kona. It was first recalled in October for a software upgrade after a series of fires. But in January one of the upgraded cars then caught fire, prompting South Korean authorities to probe whether the first recall was adequate. The unit of LG Chem which makes the batteries said Hyundai had misapplied its suggestions regarding battery management. It said the batteries themselves were not the fire risk. There have been 15 cases of fires involving the Kona EV. Most were in South Korea, but there were two in Canada and one each in Finland and Austria. Hyundai Motor shares were down close to 4 percent in afternoon trade on Wednesday (February 24).

  • A bride wore a sparkly wedding dress with transparent cutouts and removable sleeves to her destination wedding

    Bijon Vaughn wore a Galia Lahav dress to her 2020 wedding. Sheer cutouts, removable sleeves, and an intricate bodice made the gown one-of-a-kind.