Man with viral 'Karen' who confronted someone stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' near his own home has been fired from his job at a financial services firm

Robert Larkins, who confronted a man for stenciling "Black Lives Matter" on his own property, has been fired from his job.

@jaimetoons/Twitter

Robert Larkins, the man seen with Lisa Alexander and part of the white couple who called the police on someone stenciling "Black Lives Matter" outside of his home, has been fired from his job at financial services firm Raymond James.

The company Raymond James published a statement on Twitter on Monday June 15 stating that it had conducted an investigation into a video "alleging racism by one of our associates," and that the associate was no longer employed at the firm.

KPIX 5 confirmed on Monday that Robert Larkins was no longer employed at Raymond James.

Both Lisa Alexander and Robert Larkins have issued apologies to San Francisco resident James Juanillo following the incident, which spread across Twitter in a viral video filmed by the man.

The man walking with Lisa Alexander, who recently apologized for calling the police on James Juanillo after confronting him for stenciling "Black Lives Matter" at his own home, has been fired from his job at financial services firm Raymond James.

The man, who ABC 7 News reported was Robert Larkins, accused San Francisco resident James Juanillo, who self-identified as a person of color in his original tweet, of vandalizing his own home. In the video, Lisa Alexander claimed to know the owner of the building, which turned out to be a false claim according to Juanillo, and threatened to call the police. Juanillo recorded the incident and posted it to social media, later telling ABC 7 News that the police drove by his house, recognized him as a resident, and left.

In the video, Larkins can be seen standing behind his wife, recording the incident on his phone and asking Juanillo if he's "defacing private property." He continued to state, "you're free to express your opinions, but not on private property."

On Monday, June 15, Raymond James released a statement on Twitter announcing that Larkins had been fired, confirming to KPIX 5 that Robert Larkins was no longer an employee.

"Raymond James has zero tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind. An inclusive workplace is fundamental to our culture, on in which people are free to bring their whole selves to their careers, and we expect our associates to conduct themselves appropriately inside and outside of the workplace," the statement reads.

"After an investigation into the circumstances of a video alleging racism by one of our associates, we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed with Raymond James," it says.

Lisa Alexander, who is the CEO of cosmetics company LaFace Skincare, apologized for her actions, and Birchbox announced on Twitter that it was cutting ties with LaFace. Per ABC 7 News, Larkins also apologized, saying, "I was wrong to question Mr. Juanillo, and I was wrong to call the neighborhood police watch."

