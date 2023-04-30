My husband and I went on a 22-day cruise for $108 per person per day. Here's what our 212-square-foot room was like.

47
Rebecca Reuter
·2 min read
Rebecca Reuter selfie on cruise deck (left), inside of balcony room (right)
My husband and I stayed in a 212-square-foot balcony room for 22 days.Rebecca Reuter

  • My husband and I went on a 22-day cruise aboard Holland America Line's Oosterdam.

  • The discounted fare for our balcony stateroom was $2,500 per person, or $108 per person per day.

  • The 212-square-foot room had a balcony, three closets, a queen-size bed, a TV, and a sitting area.

My husband and I went on a discounted, 22-day cruise aboard Holland America Line's Oosterdam for only $2,500 per person.

rebecca and her husband posing with holland america cruise ship
The fare for our cruise through South America and the Antarctic Peninsula was over 50% off.Rebecca Reuter

We selected a 212-square-foot stateroom with a 54-square-foot verandah, a queen-size bed, a sitting area, a flat-screen TV, and a mini fridge.

inside of oosterdam balcony room
Most cruises to the Antarctic peninsula are on expedition-sized boats, but the Oosterdam is almost 1,000 feet long and accommodates just under 2,000 guests.Rebecca Reuter

Upon opening the door, I squeezed through a narrow corridor that was lined with three closets.

view of balcony room on holland america line shop
A bigger room would've likely doubled or tripled the price we paid.Rebecca Reuter

These closets provided ample storage space, which kept the room from feeling too small.

empty closet on balcony room holland america line cruise ship
My husband and I only had to unpack once and had plenty of space to store our belongings.Rebecca Reuter

We used two closets for our personal items, and the third one contained life vests, blankets, a safe, and a few shelves.

closet on balcony room holland america line cruise ship
The only things we didn't stow away were everyday items such as backpacks, water bottles, and jacketsRebecca Reuter

The bathroom was a nice size, and the shower was tall enough for my 6-foot-2 husband.

bathroom on holland america line ship
Holland America Line provided shampoo, conditioner, soap, and lotion.Rebecca Reuter

The staff changed the towels whenever we needed and cleaned the bathroom at least once per day.

bathroom on holland america line cruise
If we elected to have complimentary turndown service, the staff cleaned our bathroom again.Rebecca Reuter

A curtain separated the entrance from the main bedroom, sitting area, and balcony.

inside of Holland America Cruise room with bed in the foreground
Staff converted two lower beds into a queen-size bed.Rebecca Reuter

Our verandah gave us plenty of privacy and scenic views during the 22-day voyage.

rebecca reuter&#39;s husband sitting on Holland America Cruise room balcony
The Oosteram is a huge ship with amenities including a pool, a promenade, cafes, a lido deck, and a theater.Rebecca Reuter

Overall, the stateroom didn't disappoint, and the space didn't feel too small since we could explore the ship's amenities and public areas.

Rebecca Reuter on empty cruise ship
The ship wasn't too crowded and I loved doing laps on the promenade deck.Rebecca Reuter

Read the original article on Insider