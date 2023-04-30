My husband and I went on a 22-day cruise for $108 per person per day. Here's what our 212-square-foot room was like.
My husband and I went on a 22-day cruise aboard Holland America Line's Oosterdam.
The discounted fare for our balcony stateroom was $2,500 per person, or $108 per person per day.
The 212-square-foot room had a balcony, three closets, a queen-size bed, a TV, and a sitting area.
My husband and I went on a discounted, 22-day cruise aboard Holland America Line's Oosterdam for only $2,500 per person.
We selected a 212-square-foot stateroom with a 54-square-foot verandah, a queen-size bed, a sitting area, a flat-screen TV, and a mini fridge.
Upon opening the door, I squeezed through a narrow corridor that was lined with three closets.
These closets provided ample storage space, which kept the room from feeling too small.
We used two closets for our personal items, and the third one contained life vests, blankets, a safe, and a few shelves.
The bathroom was a nice size, and the shower was tall enough for my 6-foot-2 husband.
The staff changed the towels whenever we needed and cleaned the bathroom at least once per day.
A curtain separated the entrance from the main bedroom, sitting area, and balcony.
Our verandah gave us plenty of privacy and scenic views during the 22-day voyage.
Overall, the stateroom didn't disappoint, and the space didn't feel too small since we could explore the ship's amenities and public areas.
