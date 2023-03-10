My husband and I went on a 7-day Alaskan cruise. Here's what our 200-square-foot room with 3 closets and a balcony was like.

We spent seven nights aboard Holland America Line's Westerdam ship. Rebecca Reuter

My husband and I went on a seven-day Alaskan cruise aboard Holland America Line's Westerdam ship.

We stayed in a verandah stateroom — which had three closets, a queen-sized bed, and a balcony.

The ship also had amenities, ranging from pools to theaters, outside of our room.

To make sure we could whale watch around the clock, I booked a verandah stateroom with a private balcony.

I loved seeing all the marine life from my verandah stateroom's private balcony. Rebecca Reuter

Sailing on an Alaskan cruise was on my husband's bucket list, so we went on a seven-night expedition aboard Holland America Line's Westerdam ship.

I'm an avid whale watcher, so I selected a 200-square-foot verandah stateroom with a 54-square-foot private balcony, which was the perfect spot to whale watch in the early morning and evening.

The hallway into our stateroom's main area was very narrow.

The entrance to our stateroom was very narrow. Rebecca Reuter

Upon opening the stateroom door, we squeezed through a narrow corridor. At first glance, we thought the room might be too small for a seven-day cruise.

Our stateroom had three closets, which gave us plenty of space to store our belongings.

Our stateroom had three separate closets. Rebecca Reuter

The narrow hallway in the front of the room had three closets. We used one for my belongings and one for my husband's items.

The third closet contained life vests, blankets to keep us warm on the verandah, a safe for our valuables, and a few empty drawers to store our clothes.

Once we stowed our belongings and put our empty suitcases under the queen-sized bed, the room didn't feel as small.

We found room for our larger items on the desk and loveseat.

The verandah stateroom had a queen-sized bed, a loveseat, and a desk. Rebecca Reuter

My favorite cruise motto is, "You only have to unpack once," which is a nice change from having to pack and unpack at each destination I visit during a land-based trip.

We found easy-to-access homes for our everyday items — like backpacks, water bottles, and jackets — on the desk and loveseat.

The bathroom was spacious and had high ceilings.

The ceilings were high in our room's bathroom. Rebecca Reuter

The stateroom's bathroom was a good size, and the shower was tall enough for my 6'2 husband to fit inside.

Story continues

The ship's personnel changed the towels whenever we needed and cleaned the bathroom at least once per day.

If we opted for the complimentary evening turndown service, they cleaned the bathroom again.

All of the products we needed were already in the bathroom when we arrived.

The Westerdam personnel cleaned the bathroom at least once per day. Rebecca Reuter

We didn't need to worry about bringing shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, or lotion since Holland America Line supplied them all.

The products were the same brand that the ship carried in its spa, and they smelled nice.

We could always go back to our own private balcony to whale watch, which I appreciated.

We could whale watch from our private balcony. Rebecca Reuter

When we wanted some privacy, we could find it on our own verandah. The outdoor space comfortably fit both of us and came with two chairs and a small table.

When we wanted to get out of our room, we walked around the ship's promenade deck and enjoyed the onboard amenities.

Passengers can sit or walk around the ship's promenade. Rebecca Reuter

For those afraid that the rooms may be too small for them, remember that the Westerdam is a huge ship with many amenities — like pools, theaters, cafes, and lounge areas.

The promenade deck was also a lovely place to do laps around the ship or sit down with a blanket and watch for whales.

The wonderful service added to the overall experience and made our stay feel luxurious.

As part of turndown service, cleaners left small towel creations on our bed. Rebecca Reuter

After spending the evening having dinner, dancing, or watching the stars, it was nice to come back to our room after requesting turndown service.

Coming back to a tidy room added a little bit of luxury to our cruise, and the towel creation left by one of the talented housekeeping staff was a special touch.

Read the original article on Insider