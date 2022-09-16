Husband, wife accused of committing sex crimes against a 10-year-old in North Carolina

A North Carolina couple is accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

Now, the husband and wife are facing multiple child sex crime charges in the Charlotte area. The two were arrested on Sept. 15 and taken to separate jails, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies opened an investigation on Sept. 6. While working with their counterparts in Stanly County, they reportedly discovered the abuse started five years ago, when the couple lived near Kannapolis.

The abuse “continued until it was reported to the Department of Social Services,” deputies wrote in a news release.

The husband and wife are facing multiple charges in Rowan and Stanly counties. Those include indecent liberties with a child, first-degree statutory sex offense and felony child abuse, officials said.

The husband, 38, was taken to the Stanly County jail and given a bond of about $1 million. His 33-year-old wife was booked in the Cabarrus County jail with a $1.5 million bond, deputies wrote in their release.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

